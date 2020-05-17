Food distribution exercise for the vulnerable in Kisumu stopped

Hungry residents of Kisumu County were disappointed after the anticipated distribution of food by the Uhuru Community Development Program (UCDP) to vulnerable members of the society, during this Covid-19 period was stopped.

Residents had gathered for the usual rations they have been receiving in the past, but were left cursing those behind the stoppage, terming them as inhuman and keen on impoverishing the suffering lot.

Speaking to KNA, an elderly woman, Dorsila Ager who was among the group drawn from Manyatta A and B said she could not believe that the noble initiative had been politicized, despite helping in minimizing their suffering.

“It is unfortunate that we have been made to sit for more than three hours only to be shocked that an Assistant Chief rushed to the Kisumu Central Assistant County Commissioner’s offices just to ensure the food distribution does not take place.” she claimed.

Ager said the food distribution by UCDP spearheaded by the organization’s Director, Bishop Davies Okombo was a way to support the vulnerable in the society.

She expressed hope that if there was any problem, it will soon be sorted out so that they can continue receiving the food rations.

Bishop Okombo revealed that so far 370 beneficiaries have been issued with 4Kgs wheat flour, 4Kgs rice, 4 Kgs green grams and two bars of soap each.

He said each household has an average of 5 persons thus translating to 1850 direct beneficiaries whom they have been targeting to alleviate them from the impacts of Covid – 19 which has seen more than 1.2 million people lose their jobs Countrywide.

The project will run for 6 months with a budget of Ksh 5 million.

The Bishop claims the distribution was authorized at Kisumu East Deputy County Commissioner’s offices a claim the DCC Josephine Ouko disowned.

The residents said it was unfortunate that the authorities would interfere with the distribution especially at a time when a majorioty of the residents as suffering in hunger.