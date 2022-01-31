Food security: Losing indigenous knowledge on climate change poses greatest risk – Experts

Climate change conversations are very complex and as a result this influences low contribution in addressing the climate crisis in Africa. And this, according to experts, has affected food production in the continent.

Speaking during a conference organized by New Faces New Voices – Kenya and Women Win themed; “Addressing the climate challenge with gender lens,” Akina Mama wa Afrika Economist, Justice and Climate Action leader Stella Agara noted that there is an unending debate on whether climate change is real in Africa, yet the continent continues to experience changing climate patterns that threaten both human health and food security.

“We must bridge the knowledge gap by building capacity through agencies in Government and Private Sector to promote the management of the climate crisis,” Agara said.

She added that there was a need to start with the grassroots level, through Nyumba Kumi initiatives to gather data from farmers on how climate change has affected food production.

“Consolidating this information will petition the policymakers for accountability and action to avert the climate crisis for the sake of the vulnerable women and young people who bear the blunt. In the case of shortage of rains or even drought, women have to find ways that will see their families have food on the table. Growing resilient crops, for instance, will enable the farmers have a bounty harvest regardless of change of weather patterns.” she said

Agira says while a lot of conversations revolving around climate change have been evident, inclusion of women in decision-making conversations has been relatively less, leading to a slow progress in the implementation of long-term and adaptable solutions in the East African Region.

As a result, she argues that women have been forced to insist or find ways to attend climate change forums and conversations in order to be able to negotiate their space as key stakeholders and sometimes have to organize their own separate meetings in order for their voices to be heard.

At the online conference, the stakeholders also mentioned the gap between Conference of the Parties (COP) conversations and implementation mechanisms, recommending that key actors in the private sector need to find opportunities for women to participate meaningfully in the benefits of climate change such as carbon credit.

Besides, they said there is an urgent need to understand investment mechanisms on climate change and climate justice. They held the view that women have had a special relationship with nature as they always contribute enormously to the well-being and sustainable development of their communities, as well as to the maintenance of the planet’s ecosystems, biological diversity and natural resources.

Moderated by Change and Growth Facilitator Elizabeth Maloba and New Faces New Voice Champion Wangeci Gitata-Kiriga, ‘Addressing the climate challenge with gender lens’ webinar is part of a series on cross-sector partnerships in East Africa to advance women’s economic resilience facilitated by New Faces New Voices-Kenya and Women Win that brings on board thought leaders in various sectors to share their views and drive conversations in a bid to amplify voices of change in the social-economic space.