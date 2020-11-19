Food4Education program receives donation from Pwani Oil

5000 school going children in Kiambu and Nairobi will receive foodstuffs to cushion them from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, a partnership between non-profit organization Food4Education and Pwani oil will see needy children and their families receive assorted items such as cooking oil, soap and biscuits among others.

Kenyan entrepreneur and Food4Education founder Wawira Njiru said the program seeks to ensure children from unprivileged backgrounds remain in school and are able to focus on their studies.

Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said the partnership with Food4Education is part of its ongoing campaign to build community resilience to the pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Covid-19 has destabilized families and communities. We noted the good work Food4Education has been doing to help poor families cope and decide to support this noble initiative,” Malde said.

He added Pwani has worked with various organizations in various Covid-19 related humanitarian initiatives as part of its social responsibility program.

Wawira thanked Pwani Oil for the contribution saying it would go a long way to alleviate the suffering of many families during the pandemic.

Food4Education has since inception distributed 5 million meals to primary school children and another 2 million via food packages and cash transfers to families hard hit by COVID-19.

It is estimated that 29 percent of children in rural areas and 20 percent in urban areas suffer malnutrition.

According to the Borgen Project, an organization fighting global poverty, malnutrition not only exposes a child to illnesses but impairs their learning abilities.

Hunger has psychological effects on children leading to behavioral problems like anxiety, depression, and withdrawal.