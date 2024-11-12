Football branch elections now to be held Thursday after court orders lifted

The Football Kenya Federation county branch elections will now take place this Thurday the 14th of November, 2024 according to the Electoral board after the stay orders which barred them from holding elections last Saturday were lifted.

The Kenya Football Association had filed an injunction in a Kitui High court which issued conservatory orders barring the Electoral board from holding any election related activities pending a hearing today.

The county branch elections which had been scheduled for last Saturday did not therefore take place as planned.

The High Court in Kitui has now lifted the injunction paving way for the Electoral board to go on with the polls.

The national football elections is scheduled December 11th.A total of 8 candidates are gunning for the top seat including the outgoing vice president Doris Petra,Hussein Mohammed, Tom Alila,Sammy Owino and Barry Otieno.

The football Kenya Federation electoral board has issued venues of the county elections scheduled Thursday and will be held in a total of 9 regions in the country classified under the older provincial administration.

In Nairobi the polls will be held at Nyayo National Stadium and Kenya Institute of Education,KISE.

In Coast the elections will be conducted in Mombasa,Kilifi,Tana River,Kwale,Lamu and Tita Taveta.The polls will also be conducted in Central,North Eastern,Lower Rift{Nakuru,Narok,Kericho,Kajiado,Nyandarua,Bomet},Upper Rift Valley{West Pokot,Elgeyo Marakwet,Turkana,Uasin Gishu,Nandi,Trans Nzoia},Western,Nyanza and eastern.