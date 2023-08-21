Football Coaching: 30 attain CAF D certification

30 football coaches from Embakasi Central, Nairobi received their CAF D certification after the culmination of the training course.

Among those who graduated during the course are five teachers. Bernard Kawinzi and George Mwangi were the instructors of the 10-day course.

‘’This achievement aligns with the federation’s key priorities of women and youth football. Notably, it complements the recent launch of two important programs: FIFA Football For Schools and FIFA Women’s Football. The impact of these programs will be greatly amplified as teachers, who play a pivotal role in shaping young minds, now possess the necessary knowledge and skills’’ read a statement from Football Kenya Federation.

Embakasi Central MP, Benjamin Gathiru, was thankful for the training saying the move will empower football coaches at the grassroots with requisite skills and knowledge.

“Football has played a crucial role in reducing crime in Embakasi Central. To sustain and further this trend, the NG-CDF fund will continue to support coach training initiatives in the area, nurturing more talented footballers.”

FKF Nairobi Region Secretary General, Dickson Doyo, also highlighted the federation’s commitment to raising coaching standards.

He emphasized that with a growing number of coaches holding CAF D certificates, the federation set to introduce minimum qualification requirements for coaches training league outfits.