Football Kenya Federation releases dates for 2021 Betway Cup

Football Kenya Federation has set dates for the 2021 Betway Cup, whose winner takes home Ksh 2 Million, as well as a chance to take part in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Round of 64 matches are set to be played between February 13, and February 14, 2021, while the final has been scheduled for July 31, 2021.

FKF has slated the tournament’s official launch and round of 64 draw for February 4, 2021.

Clubs in the meantime have until February 2, 2021, to register for the competition.

Tournament Schedule

2nd February 2021 – Registration deadline

4th February 2021 – Round of 64 Draw – 2020/21 Tournament Launch

13th – 14th February 2021 – Match Day One | Round of 64

18th February 2021 – Round of 32 Draw

17th – 18th April 2021 – Match Day Two | Round of 32

22nd April 2021 – Round of 16 Draw

8th – 9th May 2021 – Match Day Three | Round of 16

13th May 2021 – Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals Draw

12th – 13th June 2021 – Match Day Four | Quarter Finals

3rd – 4th July 2021 – Match Day Five | Semi-Finals

31st July 2021 – Match Day Six | Final

