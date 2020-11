Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The legend was recovering at his home after undergoing brain surgery at the beginning of the month.

Maradona began his career at the age of 16 and went on to be considered as one of the greatest footballer of his time.

More to follow….

