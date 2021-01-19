Football great Ronaldinho seems to have found another calling.

Legendary Brazillian footballer Ronahldinho de Assis Moreira is turning a new page in his life with the assistance of music. Ronaldinho has been experiencing legal troubles over the past two years and was even imprisoned in Paraguay for a couple of months last year. Now he has made the decision to fully focus on music, becoming a rapper.

This isn’t Ronaldinho’s first attempt at music. In 2016, he created a song for the paralympics that were being held in Rio De Janeiro and a year later in 2017, he released another track named ‘Sozinho’. The world cup winner now plans to release eight songs this year. He recently stole the show in a recently released music video or Tropa do Bruxo’s (Warlock’s Troop) latest single.

In a recent interview, Ronaldinho says he has always been a lover of music. “I’ve always enjoyed R&B, rap, hip hop, and trap has grown a lot in recent years. It’s a different beat that in Brazil became a thing of young people, a genre that has fewer rules, that uses social networks and platforms to its advantage.” He now wants his music to touch people’s hearts and unite them.

