In truth we feel more than we can explain or have words for.

Have you ever found yourself telling a story and couldn’t find the perfect word for a certain feeling? Well there’s a whole dictionary for these kinds of words. The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows was written by John Koenig back in 2006 to explain various feelings that people have, but can never find words for.

Here are a couple of words to describe those emotions:

Sonder n.

the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.—populated with their own ambitions, friends, routines, worries and inherited craziness—an epic story that continues invisibly around you.

Hanker Sore adj.

Finding a person so attractive it actually kind of annoys you.

Chrysalism n.

The amniotic tranquility of being indoors during a thunderstorm

Occhiolism n.

the awareness of the smallness of your perspective in the grandness of the vast scope of the Universe.

Kairosclerosis n.

The moment you realize that you’re currently happy—consciously trying to savor the feeling.

Nighthawk n.

A recurring thought that only seems to strike you late at night. It could be an overdue task or a nagging guilt. You can successfully ignore for weeks only for it to strike at night.

Pâro n.

The feeling that no matter what you do, you are always somehow wrong. That any attempt to make your way comfortably through the world will only end up crossing some invisible taboo.

Anemoia n.

Nostalgia for a time you’ve never known.

Jouska n.

A hypothetical conversation that you compulsively play out in your head.

Heartworm n.

A relationship or friendship that you can’t get out of your head. You thought it had faded long ago but is still somehow alive and unfinished.

Monachopsis n.

The subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place.

Liberosis n.

The desire to care less about things (It’s a self-sabotage feeling). You want loosen your grip on your life,and are constantly afraid that someone will snatch your happiness from you.

