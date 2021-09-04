“For Nairobi”; Watch all new episodes of ‘Money Heist’.

The fifth and final season is currently streaming worldwide.



Money Heist or La Casa de Papel is back with all-new episodes streaming worldwide on Netflix. The fifth season of the global hit show premiered Friday picking up the story where it ended in the season 4 finale with the death of fan favourite, especially Kenyan favourite, Nairobi.

For Nairobi! — Netflix (@netflix) September 3, 2021

Money Heist is a Spanish show about a group of criminals who embark on a mission to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. With five months to plan the heist under the guidance of a man only known as the professor, the eight become an unlikely gang of anti-heroes out to fight a capitalist system by stealing, or more literally, by printing the money they intend to steal themselves. Other than the professor, the eight are compelling characters only known by the city code names. The show took the world by storm when it premiered in 2017, earning an International Emmy Award for Best Drama.

Reprising their roles from previous seasons are Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

The final season is split into two parts, with the second part of the season set to premiere on December 3rd. All five episodes of part 1 are currently streaming on Netflix Kenya.