Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 calls for nominations

Attention visionaries, innovators, change-makers, and risk-takers! Forbes Africa is back, once again on the hunt for Africans under the age of 30, who are building brands, creating jobs, and transforming the continent in their respective fields.

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list is the most anticipated annual compilation of game-changers in Africa. Last year, the class of 2021 was an intrepid cast of young people who navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, and created social impact. For this year, which will be Forbes’ eighth installment, afew changes have been announced:

First, a Health/Science category has been added to the mix. This is to especially celebrate young thinkers, professionals, and entrepreneurs who are on the frontline working tirelessly to improve Africa’s medical sector.

Second, applicants/nominees can now choose more than one category to apply under. If you are a sports star with a business aimed at uplifting the sports sector, choose sports AND business. If you are a creative trying to find innovative ideas using digital landscapes to showcase art, choose the creative AND technology sectors.

Past honorees of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list include names such as Mr. Eazi, Mihlali Ndamase, Ogutu Okudo, Sho Madjozi, Karabo Poppy, Kabza De Small, Burna Boy, Davido, Nasty C, Chad le Clos, and WizKid.