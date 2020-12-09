A Forbes article is Elsa’s manifestation.

Elsa Majimbo’s flag just keep flying higher and higher, this time landing her a Forbes spot. In the Forbes interview penned by senior Forbes contributor Karin Eldor, Elsa is likened to being the queen’s gambit. If you’ve been watching The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, you may have found out that the queen’s gambit refers to an opening move in the chess game in which a player sacrifices their pawn for a later win. This is a grandmaster move and this is how Elsa is deemed in the article.

“With a reach of 1.3 million Instagram followers (and an engaged online community that only continues to thrive), and partnership deals with the likes of Fenty and MAC, the 19-year-old celebrity is proving that when it comes to fame, there are no boundaries or borders.” The article reads. No one sees Elsa coming and that is how Elsa has gained such international popularity in such a short time.

The article goes on about how Elsa has brought joy to millions around the world with her hilarious videos. Her “career” highlights such as being interviewed by Anderson Cooper, winning the E! People’s Choice Awards, her brand partnerships and deals are also mentioned.

To read the full article, go here.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



May the gods of Elsa Majimbo’s success look upon us all.

Tell Us What You Think