Ford Asili oppose BBI constitutional changes, to lead ‘NO’ campaign

Ford Asili Party has come out to oppose the Constitutional changes under the Building Bridges Initiative.

In a statement, Ford Asili Secretary General Njeru Kathangu says that an analysis of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, shows that there are multiple proposals which fall short of the party’s values, and the aspirations of the hard-fought gains in the 2010 Constitution.

According to Kathangu, the Party will also embark on an issue-based campaign to oppose the BBI proposals.

“The party will shortly be setting up a NO secretariat and a campaign committee, and invites all Kenyans of goodwill to support this stance,” he said.

Among the issues Ford Asili says has led to the resistance against BBI are; the expansion of the Executive through the introduction of the office of the Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers, creation of the Office of Judiciary ombudsman, leader of official opposition, equitable sharing of resources, vetting ministers, PSs and 2010 unresolved issues.

On expansion of the executive, Kathangu said that there is no guarantee to national cohesion and integration, as an alliance of two ethnic communities may marshal numbers and share out these posts among themselves.

He further said that the PM lacks security of tenure and will most likely be a puppet of the appointing authority, the President.

According to Kathangu, the creation of the Office of Judiciary Ombudsman will kill the independence of the Judiciary the country has enjoyed since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

On the 2010 unresolved issues, Ford Asili SG said that the famous and so-called 20% contentious issues raised by the NO committees in the 2010 referendum haven’t been captured in the BBI proposals at all.

“The issues were many and included citizenship, sovereignty, ownership, right to life, family unit, reproductive health and equal religious freedoms among many others,” he noted.