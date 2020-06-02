Ford Kenya party officials have officially launched documents with the Registrar of Political Parties bearing changes of leadership in the party, as ratified by bona-fide National Executive Council members, Party Sec General Eseli Simiyu and new party leader Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi.

The officials want the dismissal of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as Party Leader and endorsing Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi as interim Party Leader effected.

On Sunday, FORD Kenya Party National Executive Council (NEC) dismissed Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as its Party leader and named Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi as interim Party leader.

While addressing the press after the NEC meeting, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said that the decision taken by NEC is serious, more than 60% of the members sat in the meeting.

“We will work for the ideals of the party and strengthen its support across the country. The Party support has been waning over the years,” said the interim party leader Wamunyinyi.

I take this opportunity to congratulate the incoming Ford Kenya party leader, kanduyi mp Hon. Wafula wamuninyi @wamunyinyi following his election by our National Executive council. As a party we entrust you with our mandate to lead us in our future aspirations. pic.twitter.com/ugY1DtMNF5 — WYCLIFFE W WANGAMATI (@GovWWangamati) May 31, 2020

The ousted Bungoma Senator has been accused of gross misconduct including the Dubai Gold saga scandal in 2019 among other improprieties.

The special National Executive Council meeting to discuss the charges against Moses Wetangula accused him of failing to be the symbol of unity.

Senator Wetangula was also accused of failing to champion for the Party’s campaign to unite the country, win elections and form the next Government.

On his twitter handle, Wamunyinyi thanked the National Executive Council for electing him as the interim leader of the party.

I would like to thank the membership of Ford Kenya’s National Executive council for electing me interim leader of the party. I am humbled that you would place such faith and trust in me. This’s responsibility that I do not take lightly. Thank you for the opportunity to serve — Wafula Wamunyinyi, MP (@wamunyinyi) May 31, 2020

“We have the challenge of winning the trust of Kenyans, attracting leaders who left the party, restoring confidence,” said Wamunyinyi adding that, “We want to be part of the government in 2022, that’s why some of these decisions have been taken.”

