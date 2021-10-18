Ford Kenya party factions announce different dates for NDC

Ford Kenya party wrangles have deepened after two factions announced different dates in November for the National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula who is fighting with a section of officials led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi to control the Lion party has announced in a paid-up advert signed on October 13, on one of the national dailies that the NDC will be held at Bomas of Kenya on November 4.

On the other hand, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu in a paid-up advert has too announced that the NDC will be held at Kasarani on November 6.

Senator Wetang’ula through the deputy Secretary-General Millicent Abudho claimed that Simiyu and the ‘coup plotters’ had no mandate to set a date for the NDC as they were kicked out of the party a long time ago.

Wetang’ula has also written a demand notice through Milimo, Muthomi, and company advocates to restrain the party rebels from holding a parallel NDC arguing that the High Court had stopped the Wamunyinyi faction from convening a national delegate’s conference through several rulings and orders including the ruling on November 10, 2020.

However, in their reply, the coup plotters through Rachael Amollo and company advocates said the said order was not an order in perpetuity but was specific to stay the notice dated October 31, 2020, which has nothing to do with the suspension of Dr. Eseli as the party Secretary-General.

They accused the Ford Kenya party leader of running the party as a kiosk arguing that the holding of the NDC was long overdue.

“The party’s constitution gives the Secretary-General the authority to call for the NDC,” the notice complied with the law and the Constitution,” Eseli said.

Bungoma County Deputy governor Prof. Charles Ngome differed with Senator Wetang’ula on his earlier sentiments that the NDC elections be held virtually. “Wetang’ula is trying to strategize and find a way of rigging NDC elections but we have maintained that the NDC should be carried out physically,” Ngome said, adding that Wamunyinyi will attend both functions.

Ngome noted that Ford Kenya members should be given time to choose their leaders uninterrupted. “We are ready for the NDC; if our wing wins well and good but also if Wetang’ula wins, we will still rally behind him,” he said.

They were speaking in Tongaren Constituency.