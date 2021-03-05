Ford Kenya recaptures Kabuchai as Majimbo Kalasinga wins big in mini-poll

Ford Kenya candidate Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga is the new MP-Elect for Kabuchai constituency after emerging the winner of Thursday’s by-election.

When the results were finally declared, Kalasinga had garnered majority of the votes casted in the hotly contested mini-poll.

“From the results which we were able to tabulate, I want to declare Simuyu Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga as the member of the national assembly elect for Kabuchai constituency.” Announced Constituency returning officer Benson Esuza.

“Our total number of registered voters was 57,654. Votes cast translates to 29, 798, translating to a turn-out of 51 percent. ” The RO added

In the final results, Majimbo Kalasinga trounced his closest rival Evans Kakai of UDA, by garnering 19,274 votes. Kakai settled for second place with 6,445 with only two other candidates getting 1000 plus votes in a race that the Ford K. flag bearer led right from the time tallying commenced.

This ensured that the Moses Wetangula-led outfit recaptured the seat that had been left vacant after the demise of former Lawmaker James Lusweti.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Kalasinga, who previously vied for the seat on three occasions without success, secured 65 percent of the votes counted.

“People of Kabuchai have spoken. I thank Ford Kenya officials who devoted al the time to work for me” Kalasinga Masinga said in his victory speech

The win is a major boost to Wetangula given that the by-election had been viewed as a litmus test to his standing in the region’s politics.

“We are conscious about this issue and we are conscious that (losing) will not be allowed to happen. If I lose a seat in my own home, certainly it will be a blot on my political career and political image.” Wetangula has acknowledged

Feeling rejuvenated by Thursday‘s triumph, Wetangula said Ford Kenya was ready to roar again noting that the outfit was a heritage to the people of Western Kenya. In fact he said the party was embedded in the blood of our people and you can never come from nowhere and think that because you have bags full of money you can convolute our people’s thinking.”

“Those who played with our party will now have to withdraw, rethink, reassess and reembark on a new journey” He charged

Kalasinga’s camp was largely confident that he will win the seat with early results in their parallel tallying center indicating unassailable lead for the Lion party candidate.