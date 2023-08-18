Foreign and Diaspora affairs CS defends US envoy

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has defended the United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman in the wake of her comments at the Biennial Devolution Conference.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that her candid remarks should not be met with undue criticism.

“The Kenyan Government has extended a warm welcome to the forthright comments made by Ambassador Whitman during her address, acknowledging the commendable progress that Kenya has achieved in the past year.” Said Mutua.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that Kenya values its partnerships and welcomes constructive discourse adding that diplomatic corps and development partners should not feel daunted by unjustified threats or intimidation

“While the truth may be uncomfortable for some, Ambassador Whitman’s words find resonance with Kenya’s comprehensive economic empowerment initiative, Kenya Kwanza.” Added the CS.

Addressing concerns about diplomatic relations, the Cabinet Secretary clarified that any issues with diplomats or nations should be addressed through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs insisting the power to recall an envoy rests solely with the Government of Kenya

He says The Government of Kenya, remains steadfast in its commitment to collaboration with those who share the common goal of propelling Kenya forward.