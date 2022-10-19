Foreign congratulatory messages on 20th CPC National Congress

Political parties and government leaders worldwide have congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Xi Jinping on the opening of the 20th CPC National Congress.

In their congratulatory messages, they spoke highly of the CPC’s remarkable achievements and its important contributions to improving the well-being of the Chinese people and people in the rest of the world.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has made great success in achieving social stability and national development, said Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, also chairman of the Elders’ Council of Burundi’s National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy.

China has been promoting the building of a human community with a shared future, actively contributing to human development, Ndayishimiye said.

The CPC and the Mozambique Liberation Front party (FRELIMO) always walk side by side, and are good comrades, good brothers and good friends, said Filipe Nyusi, head of the FRELIMO and Mozambican president.

Mozambique and China have been strengthening their political mutual trust and enriching their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which has fostered the economic and social development of the two countries, he said.

The 20th CPC National Congress will further promote China’s progress towards national prosperity, national rejuvenation and people’s well-being, said Hage Geingob, president of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party of Namibia and Namibian president.

The SWAPO Party, Geingob said, is willing to further enhance the sisterly all-weather partnership with the CPC to bring benefits to the people of the two countries.