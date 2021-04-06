Foreigner who flew drone into DP’s Ruto’s home released on bail

A foreigner who flew a drone into the private residence of Deputy President William Ruto has been released on a cash bail of Kshs. 200,000.

This is after he denied all the charges pressed against him.

The accused, Piotr Lukasz Litwiniuk, pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to importation and operating an unmanned aircraft system without a permit and authorization from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

He also denied charges of operating an unmanned aircraft system without pilot licence and failing to register the drone with the KCAA.

According to KCAA, flying a drone is legal in Kenya, but the operator requires to comply with the set regulations.

He/she must be at least 18 years old and should have a company registered in Kenya. No one is allowed to operate an Unmanned Aircraft System over a public road at a distance of less than 50 metres.

In addition, Kenyans and entities wishing to own and operate Unmanned Aircraft Systems popularly known as drones are supposed to now pay a Ksh3,000 registration fee.