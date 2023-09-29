Foreigner with unlicensed AK 47 released on Ksh 2M bond

A foreigner who was charged with being in possession of an AK 47 rifle and 23 rounds of ammunition without a license has been released on a bond of Ksh 2 million with a surety of the same amount by an Iten court.

Principal Magistrate Emily Kigen also directed that New Zealand citizen Zane Robertson deposits his passport and all his other traveling documents in court.

The court further barred the accused from leaving the country unless with permission from the court and directed the prosecution to supply to the defense counsel all the statements, charge sheets, and other documents that the state intends to rely on in the case.

The accused is charged that on September 20th this year in the Mindililwo area in Keiyo North he was found in possession of a firearm namely an AK 47 assault rifle serial number C62638H without a firearm certificate.

He was also charged that on the same dates, he was found in possession of 23 rounds of ammunition of 7.83 millimeters special caliber without a firearms certificate.

The prosecutor Mercy Muema did not oppose the releasing of the accused on bond saying although the accused is a flight risk, he has a fixed aboard in Kenya having lived in the country for the last 14 years.

She further told the court that the firearm is in the custody of the OCS Iten and therefore the accused cannot destroy the exhibit adding that there is no evidence that the accused will pose any risk to the public.

She however said the accused lawyer should ensure that the accused attends the court without fail and if he doesn’t then the bond terms will be cancelled.

The case will be heard on October 23 this year while it will be mentioned on October 12.