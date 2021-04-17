The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced that foreigners can now apply for a Police Clearance Certificate through the eCitizen portal.
The DCI through their Twitter handle on Saturday said the document commonly referred to as a certificate of good conduct should be applied for using the following steps.Foreigners to apply for good conduct certificates online
-
Create an eCitizen account after selecting the foreigner’s option.
-
Log into your created account and make your application by selecting DCI Headquarters as the only fingerprinting station.
-
Upload your passport biodata page, last endorsement, work permit/student pass/special pass and wait for approval to proceed with the application.
-
After approval, select your convenient mode of payment and make the payment.
-
Print the C24 forms and invoices after payment has been received.
-
Proceed to DCI HQs for verification of original documents and fingerprints capturing. You will be notified to print the certificate from your eCitizen account once it is generated after processing.
Tell Us What You Think
Feedback Form