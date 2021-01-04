Forest officer faces interdiction for poaching endangered tree

The Kenya Forest Service Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Mr. Julius Kamau has directed immediate interdiction of a forest officer adversely mentioned in connection to forest destruction.

The CCF instructed immediate interdiction upon receiving and reviewing a report from a rapid response team recently deployed to Sachangwan beat, Koibatek Station, Baringo County, to verify information on illegal logging that was received from members of the public.

The task of the rapid response team that comprised KFS security officers was also to propose immediate corrective and mitigative actions.

The team established that indeed an indigenous Cedar tree (Juniperus procera) had been felled and split into about 70 posts.

Recovered posts have since been moved to the rapid response base in Kibunja.

The CCF has directed immediate interdiction of the officer involved pending further investigations to establish if any other individuals were involved in the crime.

He said Cedar is an endangered tree species and its protection shall not be compromised under any circumstances.

This forest crime is also under investigation by the National Police Service and booked at Molo Police Station.

The CCF emphasized the duty and responsibility of Forest Officers is to protect forest resources and warned that any officer abetting forest destruction shall face serious administrative action as provided by Law.

The CCF thanked members of the public for reporting suspicious forest activities and assured that credible reports will be thoroughly investigated and corrective measures taken. He further thanked other law enforcement agencies for support in forest protection and conservation.