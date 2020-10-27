Forest bodies partner to plant mangrove in Kilifi

The Kenya Forest Research Institute has partnered with Community Forest Associations, residing along the creeks in the Coastal region in an exercise of planting mangrove to preserve the mangrove forest ecosystem.

The forest body has already bought 70,000 mangrove seedlings from community groups residing at the Mida creek in Kilifi North Sub County which have been planted.

The Deputy Director Corporate Affairs and quality assurance at KEFRI Dr. Jackson Mulatya said they aim to increase mangrove coverage by ten percent to cover the mangrove ecosystem and that 50,000 trees will be planted at the Mida creek while another 20,000 will be planted at the Mikindani creek in Mombasa County.

Dr. Stanley Nadir who is the Deputy Coast Regional Director of KEFRI said that the agency had been able to reduce destruction of the mangrove forests through conservation work in collaboration with local communities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kilifi county CEC for Culture, Social Services and Gender Dr. Anisa Omar said that the conservation idea offered women and youth the opportunity to participate in safe income-generating activities as the restaurant owned by women groups youth are engaged in eco-tourism projects within the creek such as canoe riding, tour guides, among, others.