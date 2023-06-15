Forging Peace: Strategic role of civil society organizations in countering extremism

By Mary Yvonne

Civil society organizations (CSOs) hold a crucial and strategic role in promoting peace and security within societies. Their prominence is rooted in their unique characteristics and contributions, distinct from governmental and private sector entities.

CSOs serve as powerful agents of change, raising awareness about the value of peaceful coexistence and the devastating consequences of violent conflict. They tirelessly address the needs of marginalized and vulnerable groups, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights protected. By monitoring and holding governments and other actors accountable, CSOs foster transparency and build trust within societies.

Their expertise in conflict analysis and innovative peacebuilding approaches complements the efforts of governmental and international bodies. Through sustained engagement, CSOs bring continuity and stability to peace processes, actively shaping participatory democracy and nurturing resilient societies. In essence, CSOs are indispensable pillars of peace, working towards a world where security and harmony prevail.

Epuka Ugaidi, a dedicated civil society organization, has made remarkable strides in establishing peace and security over the past eight years in the Horn of Africa. Epuka’s journey exemplifies the significance of partnership in combating violent extremism. Through active collaboration with diverse stakeholders, including government agencies, international organizations, local communities, and fellow CSOs, Epuka has developed comprehensive strategies and shared resources, expertise, and knowledge.

This collective approach has strengthened their effectiveness in countering violent extremism. Epuka recognizes the importance of prioritizing the needs of the vulnerable and marginalized in the fight for peace. By addressing root causes such as poverty, social exclusion, and lack of education, they empower individuals and communities, providing sustainable solutions to the underlying grievances and vulnerabilities that lead to radicalization.

While progress has been made, the journey towards peace and security remains ongoing. The persistence of violent extremism and conflict demands continued commitment and unwavering efforts from CSOs and all stakeholders. Advocating for peace, empowering individuals, and supporting marginalized communities must remain at the forefront of work undertaken by CSO’s, to ensure a more harmonious future.

Effective counteraction of violent extremism and conflict necessitates collaboration across sectors. Governments, CSOs, private sector entities, and community leaders must unite, pooling their resources, expertise, and influence. This collaborative approach allows for a comprehensive response, addressing the multifaceted nature of violent extremism and promoting lasting peace.

To further support CSOs in their critical role, increased resources and manpower are essential. Governments and donors should recognize the vital contributions of CSOs and provide the necessary funding and support for their invaluable work. As we celebrate the collective efforts toward peace and security, it is evident that partnership, dedication, and collaboration are pivotal in achieving lasting peace.

The fight against violent extremism requires a united front, with a particular focus on the vulnerable and marginalized. By working together across sectors, we can forge a society where peace thrives, creating a brighter and more secure future for all.

Mary Yvonne is the Chief Operations Officer, Epuka Ugaidi organization