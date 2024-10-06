Forgive me, Gachagua pleads amid impeachment motion

Facing an impending ouster from office, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has apologized to those he wronged in the course of executing his duties.

Speaking on Sunday at the national Prayer Altar at his official residence in Karen, the embattled Deputy President particularly asked for forgiveness to President William Ruto, Parliamentarians and Kenyans for anything he did wrong to them.

The Deputy President also sought forgiveness on behalf of his wife, Dorcas Rigathi, lamenting that she had been dragged into his political troubles, with her privacy compromised due to public and social media commentary.

“To my brother President William Ruto, if in our zeal and commitment to work I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me. If my spouse Pastor Dorcas in her duties for the boychild has wronged you in any way, find it in your heart to forgive her,” said DP Gachagua.

He added, “To our members of Parliament, if in the course of duty, through our utterances and actions we have in one way or another upset you, or wronged you, find it in your heart to forgive me.”

In his first public appearance since the tabling of his impeachment motion by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse, Gachagua also asked Kenyans to remain united and peaceful as the legislative arm considers the impeachment proceedings against him starting Tuesday.

Gachagua’s remarks come after 291 Members of Parliament signed an impeachment motion against him.

The motion that was tabled Tuesday last week laid 10 grounds for DP Gachagua’s ouster ranging from gross violations of the constitution and other laws such as the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

MP Mutuse said that he had provided sufficient evidence to support each charge contained in his 57-page motion.

Some of the damning accusations cited are corruption-related, where the DP who is under siege is alleged to have, for the past two years, inexplicably amassed wealth estimated at Ksh 5.2 billion which is incompatible with his known legitimate income.

“For the past two years, Rigathi Gachagua has inexplicably amassed Ksh 5.2 billion primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering,” read part of the motion.

Another charge levelled against him is gross misconduct over what the MP terms as persistent inflammatory, reckless, inciteful public utterances over the same period.

“The conduct of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, as depicted in this Motion is unethical, deplorable and reprehensible, is of the Office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya to the extent that it has the potential to plunge the country into ethnic hatred and strife” he argued.

“Given the matters outlined in the preceding parts of this motion, I humbly urge Parliament to remove His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua from the office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya” he sid.