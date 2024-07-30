‘Forgotten’ Village: Tabaita residents decry over lack of development

Residents of Tabaita in Soin-Sigowet Sub-County, Kericho County have accused the National and County governments for neglecting them in development activities.

Led by Andrew Mutai, the residents said despite covering a large area with a population of more than 13,000 residents, they have only one Sub-Location.

Mutai said Tabaita Sub-Location neighbors 23 Sub-Locations in Nyakach Sub-County in Kisumu County and also extends to the borders of Nyamira and Homa Bay Counties.

He said the area has been facing the challenge of cattle theft between the two neighboring communities, which should also be addressed.

Gilbert Koech, a resident of the area called on the Ministry of Interior to create two Sub-Locations of Baingoror and Tabaita and also called on the national and County governments to open up roads in the area.

Sarafina Yegon, a youth, said businesswomen working in shopping centres in the area are also suffering as there is no electricity and faces a challenge during dusk.

In his response, area MP Justice Kemei said he is pushing for the creation of a location in the area, adding that Sondu-Kipsitet road has been earmarked for improving to bitumen standards, which will open up the area in terms of infrastructure.