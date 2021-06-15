Form one students to report on August 2nd 2021

Candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams 2020 will join Form One on August 2nd, 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha disclosed the new dates Tuesday as he launched the Form One 2021 selection exercise at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

During the launch, Education CS George Magoha said that a total of 585,942 girls compared to 585,323 boys joining Form one.

“We have 17,406 girls and 18,848 joining national schools this year,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We have strictly applied the principles of equity, fairness, merit, transparency, inclusiveness and affirmative action in the form one selection and that is why the placement has taken longer,” he added.

The Education CS also noted that 53,000 KCPE 2020 candidates applied for the Elimu Scholarship Programme under the Education Ministry.

National schools have admitted 17,406 girls and boys 18, 848 summing up to 36,254.

The extra county schools have admitted girls 95,646 and boys 105,431 and the total is 201,077. County schools have taken 115,325 girls and 98,266 boys and the total 213,591.

Students who scored 400 marks and above were placed in National and extra county schools of their choice.

“Special needs candidates were also placed in regular schools of their preference. We have opened up opportunities for children from slums,” said CS Magoha.