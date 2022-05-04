Form three student in Keben Secondary School stabs girl to death

Shock and disbelief engulfed Keben area in Kericho County after a form three student from Keben Secondary School allegedly stabbed his fellow student to death this morning, while on their way to school.

According to Senior Chief, John Koech, of Waldai Location in Kericho, the form three boy stabbed the form three girl with a knife on her chest while they were on their way to school in the morning shortly before 8.00 am.

Koech said that good Samaritans rushed the girl to the nearby Sigilai Private Health Centre, where the girl was confirmed dead on arrival by the medics.

Koech in addition said that by the time of going to the press the body of the girl was still laying at Sigilai Private Clinic awaiting collection by the police and further investigations.

The Chief said that immediately after the report of the attack reached his office, they pursued the boy and arrested him from his school.

The boy is now at Sosiot Police Station and is assisting the police with investigations.

Chief Koech said that it is alleged the two students were in a relationship as lovers and it is not known what caused the boy to resort to killing the girl by stabbing her to death.

Kericho County Commissioner, Karungo Kamau, also confirmed the incident, saying that police have commenced investigations into the incident.