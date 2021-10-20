Former AFC Leopards coach Koops shifts base to Busia town

Former AFC Leopards SC coach, Jan Koops who turned the fortunes of the club wbetween 2009 -2010 has shifted his home base to Busia from Mumias.

Caroline Rebecca Awinja has offered to accommodate the veteran coach as part of her family owing to the love he has for the country and the role he played to rescue one of Kenya’s greatest club AFC Leopards.

Addressing the press in Busia town flanked by Awinja’s daughter, Tracy Mercyline Apopo, Koops, 80, thanked his “immediate” family for the kind gesture of adopting him as one of them.

” This I cannot take for granted. I am here to stay and returning to my native country Netherlands is now a pipe dream,” the celebrated coach said.

Koops who joined the club towards the end of 2010 season justified his prowess in 2011 when he catapulted Ingwe to 5th position finish in the Premier League, an incredible performance indeed. The club improved on its performance to finish 2nd in 2012 season.

His exit after that short stint saw the club continue with their fairy tale run to finish 2nd overall in 2013 season.

During his short reign with Leopards, Leopards victory over Gor Mahia, Kenya’s most successful club, in the Peace Cup in 2011 was his hallmark. He also guided Ingwe to a 3-0 victory in the premier league and 1-1 draw in the return leg.

Koops admitted that the country has good local coaches, singling out Nicholas Muyoti whom he said has what it takes to coach the national team, Harambee Stars.

Apopo said although they have offered to accommodate the legendary coach, it’s vital that his family in Netherlands are aware of his whereabouts.

” Athough the coach is relying on his meagre pension to sustain his livelihood, I appeal to the soccer fraternity to offer support in recognition of Koops contribution to nurturing of talents in the country,” she said.