Former AFC Leopards tactician expected to take over at Bandari FC

As expected Rwandan tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo who is primed to take over as the Bandari FC head coach has arrived in the country.

The former AFC Leopards gaffer is currently in the stands watching the coastal side who are taking on Western Stima at Mbaraki Grounds in a Kenya Premier League encounter.

Mbungo isn’t a stranger to Kenyan football and is credited with steadying the ship at ingwe where he left due to financial hardships.

He’s expected to be unveiled this week as the new head coach with Ken Odhiambo having moved to Sofapaka FC.

