Former AFC Leopards tactician expected to take over at Bandari FC

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

As expected Rwandan tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo who is primed to take over as the Bandari FC head coach has arrived in the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The former AFC Leopards gaffer is currently in the stands watching the coastal side who are taking on Western Stima at Mbaraki Grounds in a Kenya Premier League encounter.

Also Read  Kieran Trippier has betting ban suspended pending appeal

Mbungo isn’t a stranger to Kenyan football and is credited with steadying the ship at ingwe where he left due to financial hardships.

Also Read  FKF hold planning meeting ahead of Gor Mahia CAF Champions League return tie

He’s expected to be unveiled this week as the new head coach with Ken Odhiambo having moved to Sofapaka FC.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR