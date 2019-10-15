Former AG Muigai wants some commissions abolished

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai now says some Constitutional Commissions are redundant and should not continue existing.

Githu claims the commissions have made government extremely expensive to manage and the duplication of roles had created unnecessary bureaucracy in service delivery.

The former Government Chief legal adviser had appeared before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee to present his views on the on-going referendum debate.

He faulting the establishment of various constitutional commissions which he said were a burden to the taxpayer and stumbling blocks to efficiency in government.

Githu told MPs that the establishment of numerous constitutional commissions had created unhealthy bureaucracy in government, making it hard to measure performance in departments and enforce accountability.

The former Attorney General also told MPs that there was need to provide a definitive formula that will easily help the country achieve the elusive two thirds gender rule.

Parliament has on numerous attempts failed to pass the constitution amendment bill despite spirited efforts by women lawmakers to rally their male colleagues to support the amendment.

Githu’s proposals are part of a growing list of suggestions advanced by Kenyans that may be considered should the country head to a referendum.