Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut to be buried next Tuesday

Former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut will be laid to rest next week October 18 at his Kapsundei home in Uasin Gishu county.

Funeral arrangements are in top gear even as leaders and residents continue to throng the deceased home to condole with the family.

Although the lawmaker who lost his seat in the August elections had been unwell for a while, a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death will be conducted tomorrow Tuesday.

The politician was in and out of hospital since 2021. In June last year, he fainted at a city hotel and was hospitalized for close to two months and would later undergo a 36hr surgery after fracturing his hand.

According to family sources, Chepkut collapsed at his house Saturday morning and was rushed to Mediheal hospital parklands where he was declared dead.

The doctors unsuccessfully tried to save him after receiving the late politician at around 8:20 am.

A witty legislator known and liked for his sense of humour, Chepkut was elected Member of Parliament as an independent candidate in 2017.

He would only serve for one term, losing to UDA candidate Samwel Chepkonga in the 2022 general election.

Chepkut had previously served as personal assistant to the late former powerful minister Nicholas Biwott.

