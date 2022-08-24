Former Ambassador lauds media for fair election coverage

Former Kenya Ambassador to Korea Ngovi Kitau has commended the Media for the fair and balanced coverage that culminated with a peaceful election.

Kitau observed that unlike in the past elections the media was objective lauding the media for keeping the country updated in a fair manner and enhancing cohesion in the country.

He called on journalists to continue giving the public facts warning them against inciting violence through hate speeches and propaganda.

“Do not incite violence, do not get involved in propagating misinformation or disinformation. Keep the country informed on facts and they will form their own opinion,” he said.

Kitau said Kenya should embrace the example of the Korean government that had a smooth transition after their March 9th elections.

The former ambassador of Kenya to Korea spoke during the official launch of a Christians radio station dubbed ‘Hossana FM Radio’ that will be broadcasting in Narok county.

The Korean and Kenyan Christians, he said, will be able to share their faith, sermons and lectures, and reach out to those who are not able to physically attend church services.

In addition, he said, the new radio station will facilitate the growth and integration of the Kenyan and Korean communities.

“The fact that this is the only radio in Africa where transmission equipment is manufactured in Korea is commendable because Korea produces very high-quality equipment and the radio station will provide quality transmission and operate for a long time with minimal maintenance,” he said.