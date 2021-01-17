Former Baringo Chief Officer for Health arraigned in court

Baringo County former Chief Officer for Health has been arraigned in court for threatening to kill a health department member staff.

Dr. Gideon Toromo appeared before Kabarnet Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott, accused of sending Salome Chelimo a threatening text message through her husbandWesley Tomno’s phone.

The doctor is also sending a text message to the county commissioner, Henry Wafula asking him to arrest him before his hit squad would kill Joel Chongwo (a health officer) and Salome.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges saying that he is being accused wrongly.

The prosecution counsel Joseck Abwajo asked the court to grant the accused a higher bond terms saying it’s not the first time he is facing such charges.

The accused was released on a Ksh 100,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Ksh 30,000.

The cae will come up for mention on 27th January with the hearing set for 16th February 202.

Apart from the victim and the husband, two other witnesses are lined up by the prosecution to testify on the matter.

The doctor, who has been embroiled in a tussle with the county government following his transfer to the national government, was charged just a fortnight ago with a similar offence after allegedly threatening and assaulting a payroll staff at the county government.