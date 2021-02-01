Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae is dead

Former Cabinet Minister and and Kisii political Kingpin Simeon Nyachae has died aged 88 .

Nyachae died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Confirming the death, former East Africa Court of Justice judge Charles Nyachae who is also the former minister’s son said Nyachae passed on after a long illness.

He served as a Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache constituency between 1992-2007.

Many have eulogised him as a career civil servant.

@ketercharles: My sincere condolences to the family, the people of Gusii and Kenyans following the death of former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simeon Nyachae . He was a respected administrator, astute businessman, leader & career civil servant who served with dedication. May his soul Rest In Peace