Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae is dead

Written By: Claire Wanja

Nyachae rose through different levels of administration in government from a District officer in Kangundo to a Finance minister in Moi’s Goverment. . Photo by Victor Matara

Former Cabinet Minister and and Kisii political Kingpin Simeon Nyachae has died  aged 88 . 

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Nyachae died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Confirming the death, former East Africa Court of Justice judge Charles Nyachae who is also the former minister’s son said Nyachae passed on after a long illness.

Also Read  Covid-19: 112 test positive as two succumb

He served as a Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache constituency between 1992-2007.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Many have eulogised him as a career civil servant.

@ketercharles: My sincere condolences to the family, the people of Gusii and Kenyans following the death of former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simeon Nyachae. He was a respected administrator, astute businessman, leader & career civil servant who served with dedication. May his soul Rest In Peace

@hon_Makau : The Gusii community has lost an outstanding politician, Simeon Nyachae championed for the rights of his community, a go-getter and selfless leader. I send my dearest condolences to his family and the Gusii community.
@mwalimuabel: Simeon Nyachae was the Gisii kingpin who served with government for the longest time. He was a courageous man who vied for the presidential position in 2002 and gathered many voted. Kisii people have lost a hero. Rest in peace Mzee Nyachae
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR