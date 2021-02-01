Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae is dead

Former Cabinet Minister and and Kisii political Kingpin Simeon Nyachae has died aged 88 .
Nyachae died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.
Confirming the death, former East Africa Court of Justice judge Charles Nyachae who is also the former minister’s son said Nyachae passed on after a long illness.
He served as a Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache constituency between 1992-2007.
Many have eulogised him as a career civil servant.
@ketercharles: My sincere condolences to the family, the people of Gusii and Kenyans following the death of former Cabinet Minister Hon. Simeon Nyachae. He was a respected administrator, astute businessman, leader & career civil servant who served with dedication. May his soul Rest In Peace
@hon_Makau : The Gusii community has lost an outstanding politician, Simeon Nyachae championed for the rights of his community, a go-getter and selfless leader. I send my dearest condolences to his family and the Gusii community.
@mwalimuabel: Simeon Nyachae was the Gisii kingpin who served with government for the longest time. He was a courageous man who vied for the presidential position in 2002 and gathered many voted. Kisii people have lost a hero. Rest in peace Mzee Nyachae
