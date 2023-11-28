Former Caddie Nabwire wins Nakuru Golf Club Centenary celebrations trophy

Former caddie Genter Nabwire scooped the top prize, emerging the best player, in the just ended Nakuru Golf Club centennial celebration tournament at the par 73 Nakuru 18-hole Golf Course.

The lady golfer at handicap 23 garnered 43 points to eclipse seasoned golfer and Javan Muriithi by a single point.

“I`m grateful for the opportunity to play alongside a determined partner. We went the whole hog of 18 holes albeit hold ups like rain,” she said.

Muriithi,at handicap 10, took the second runner`s up prize while Mandeep Jajuha,at 40 points, claimed the men`s prize.

Margaret Wanjiru won the ladies` title after bagging 40 points while M.S.Malik carded 34 points and claimed the seniors` prize. Simon Mbote emerged best guest golfer with a showing score of 36 points. Similarly,In the juniors category, handicap Mark Karanja carded 27 points emerging the winner.

Genter Nabwire and Sarat Singh took the titles in the longest drive category while Nakuru Golf Club Captain Mathew Maiyo claimed the nearest to pin prize.

“My gratitude to our esteemed sponsors for helping us deliver this tournament, for me it is a motivation to steer the sport to greater heights in years to come,” said Captain Maiyo.

Two hundred and two golfers participated in the 4-day centennial tournaments that were graced by Water Cabinet Secretary Zacharia Njeru, his Finance and Planning Counterpart Njuguna Ndung`u and the Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union Philip Ochola.