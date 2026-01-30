Former CAF disciplinary Chairman Hack slams AFCON final sanctions

Former CAF Disciplinary Committee chairman Raymond Hack has criticised the recent sanctions issued in relation to the chaos which disrupted the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal, saying that instead Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw should have been handed a stiffer punishment for largely being responsible for what transpired.

Speaking in a TV show interview with BeinSports, he said, “I have reviewed the CAF Disciplinary Committee’s decision, and I must be frank: I feel they have let African football down with this ruling. The entire incident stemmed from the conduct of the Senegalese coach. Imposing a $300,000 fine along with a five-match suspension in official CAF competitions is, in my view, an incorrect decision. Everything that happened was triggered by this individual leading his players off the pitch and preventing them from continuing the match. This subsequently provoked reactions from the supporters as well as from players on both teams—something that should never have occurred. When players study the rules and agree to play football, they understand that the referee’s decision is final. Whether you believe the referee is right, wrong, or even biased, you are obliged to comply with his decision.”

Hack further argued that the punishments imposed were ineffective and lacked any meaningful deterrence effect, claiming that they should have been more harsh.

“Personally, had I been present, I would have called for a suspension of no less than six months from all football-related activities under any circumstances. The fact that he now has the opportunity to participate in the World Cup is, in my opinion, completely inappropriate. This sends the wrong message—that CAF is not firm enough in enforcing discipline. I strongly disagree with their approach.”

In its ruling, the CAF disciplinary committee handed Thiaw a five-match suspension for his and a USD 300,000 fine and a similar amount to the Senegalese federation for fans’ trouble.

The ruling also banned Moroccan players Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibiri for 2 and three matches, respectively.