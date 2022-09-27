Former CBK governor Prof. Ndung’u named new Treasury minister

President William Ruto has appointed former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Professor Njuguna Ndung’u as the new Minister for National Treasury and Planning.

Prof. Ndung’u was a leading figure in the crafting of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) manifesto dubbed the Plan having been the head of a team of economic experts.

He takes over from Ukur Yatani who has been the Cabinet Secretary since July 2019 when he was first appointed to the position on an acting capacity. He was later confirmed o January 14, 2020 succeeding Henry Rotich who was suspended over graft allegations.

The team also include economists Dr David Ndii, banker Mohammed Hassan, Prof. Larry Gumbe, Dr. Jason Kapkirwok, and Prof. Raphael Munavu.

Prof. Ndung’u previously served as CBK governor for a two four-year term between 2007 and 2015 before being succeeded by Dr. Patrick Njoroge.

He has been accredited for facilitating the entry of mobile-money in Kenya’s financial sector despite opposition from commercial banks a move that has enhanced financial access in the country.

He has served as the Executive Director of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) which was responsible in drafting the Kenya Kwanza economic model after his appointment in April 2021.

The 62-year old is taking over the docket at a time the country is yearning for economic turnaround amid high debt, rising inflation and huge pending bills.

He is expected to steer Kenya into economic stability riding on the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Model fronted by Kenya Kwanza Administration.