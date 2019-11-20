Former Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza lands new job in Tanzania

Former Chemelil Sugar FC head coach Francis Baraza has officially been unveiled at Tanzania Premier League side Biashara United.

Baraza has signed a deal with the team until the end of the season with his main task being to keep the team afloat this season, with the team currently sitting at position 17 with eight points.

Baraza joined Chemelil in May 2018 after he was sent packing by Tusker FC where he served as an assistant coach to Ugandan Sam Timbe.

Elsewhere, Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack has confirmed he will make two changes to the side that played in the 4-1 win against AFC Leopards when the side hosts Kakamega Homeboyz Wednesday in Machakos.

The reigning champions might miss the services of trio of Lawrence Juma, Captain Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango when the side hosts Kakamega Homeboyz in Machakos.

The trio was part of the Kenyan squad that played against Togo in a 2021 AFCON Qualifier.

Kogalo intensified their training at Camp Toyoyo grounds under the tutelage of English man Steven Polack.

Gor Mahia have won six matches in seven games so far and sit at the top of the table with 18 points.

Finally, the Kenya Premier League resumes Wednesday, with five matches on the card.

Former champions Mathare United will host Sofapaka at Kasarani stadium while Nzoia hosts Posta Rangers at Sudi stadium.

Zoo will play against Sony Sugar at Awendo Stadium while KCB will lock horns with Chemelil Sugar.

However, its alleged Chemelil might not be able to honour the fixture.