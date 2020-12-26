Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru dies

Retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru is dead.

In a statement, outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga said Gicheru died Saturday morning, but did not disclose details of the cause of his death.

The late Justice Gicheru served in President Mwai Kibaki’s administration from 2003, a position he held until his retirement in February 2011.

His lengthy career in the public service, started when he was appointed a District Officer in Wajir.

He later worked as a Senior State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney-General and as an administrative officer in the Office of the President, before joining the Judiciary as a Judge of the High Court in1982.

Maraga said Gicheru served in various other capacities, perhaps the most famous, and for what he will forever be remembered, was his role as the chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the disappearance and subsequent death of Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.

His firmness and resolute management of the inquiry led to the disbandment of the Commission before it could publish its findings.

” Justice Gicheru will forever be remembered for his role in entrenching judicial independence in Kenya, ending the tradition where the Judiciary took instructions from the Executive in the discharge of its daily functions. He brought honour to the office of the Chief Justice by ensuring that it became the indisputable custodian of integrity within the Judiciary.” Said Maraga

He said Kenya and Judiciary family have lost a steadfast public servant, a selfless professional and humble human being.