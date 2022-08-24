Former CJ Maraga disowns tweet endorsing Dr Ruto’s win

ByHunja Macharia
Tags

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has disowned a tweet purporting to endorse President elect Dr William Ruto’s win in the August election.

Maraga says the tweet circulating on social media allegedly authored by him is fake urging Kenyans to ignore it.

Dr Ruto’s declaration as President elect has received varying reaction from Kenyans and political leaders across the Country depending on their political allegiance.

Raila and his running mate Martha Karua have filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Dr Ruto’s win.

The two have accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of subverting the will of the people by interfering with the Presidential election.

A total of 9 petitions have been filed at the apex court while Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has also filed his own accusing Raila of masterminding the chaos that preceded the Presidential election announcement at Bomas on Monday 15th August.

The Supreme Court has 14 days since the petitions were filed to hear and make its ruling.

  

Latest posts

Kenya, Finland in joint conference to enhance education

Hunja Macharia

JSC sets new dates for High Court Judges interviews

Prudence Wanza

Drought to continue in Greater Horn of Africa, experts warn

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: