Former CJ Maraga disowns tweet endorsing Dr Ruto’s win

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has disowned a tweet purporting to endorse President elect Dr William Ruto’s win in the August election.

Maraga says the tweet circulating on social media allegedly authored by him is fake urging Kenyans to ignore it.

Dr Ruto’s declaration as President elect has received varying reaction from Kenyans and political leaders across the Country depending on their political allegiance.

This tweet circulating on social media purporting to be authored by me is FAKE, please ignore. pic.twitter.com/e89Wbpj9bx — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) August 23, 2022

Raila and his running mate Martha Karua have filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Dr Ruto’s win.

The two have accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of subverting the will of the people by interfering with the Presidential election.

A total of 9 petitions have been filed at the apex court while Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has also filed his own accusing Raila of masterminding the chaos that preceded the Presidential election announcement at Bomas on Monday 15th August.

The Supreme Court has 14 days since the petitions were filed to hear and make its ruling.