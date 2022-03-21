Former CS Adan Mohammed launches Mandera Gubernatorial bid

ByKBC Correspondent
Tags

Former Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed has officially launched his Mandera County Gubernatorial bid on an Azimio la Umoja ticket.

Adan who served in the Jubilee Government as Industrialization CS also lobbied support for ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga saying he is the best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said he will partner with stakeholders to address the persistent drought situation in Mandera County and improve the livelihoods of the residents.

The former CS said he will prioritize water issues in the County and enhance access to water for all residents.

The former CS seeks to succeed incumbent Governor Ali Roba who has served for two terms under the Jubilee ticket.

  

