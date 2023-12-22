Former CS Balala at Malindi Courts to face graft related charges

Former Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is at the Malindi Court where he is set to be charged over irregular Ksh 8.5 billion procurement.

Balala was arrested in Nairobi on Friday by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and airlifted to Malindi to be arraigned in court.

The former Cabinet Secretary who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta as Tourism Cabinet Secretary was arrested alongside other ex-officials from the ministry.

Others arrested include; Leah Gwiyo (Former PS, Tourism), Flora Ngina (Former ICT Manager, Tourism Fund) and Joseph Odero (Managing Partner, West Consult Engineers).

According to EACC, their arrest comes after investigations undertaken by the Commission in regard to irregular payment of Kes. 8.5 Billion by the Tourism Fund, out of which Ksh 4 billion was paid to Baseline Architects Limited for consultancy services for the Proposed Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Vipingo, Kilifi County.

More to follow…