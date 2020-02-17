Former CS Echesa and co-accused released on Ksh 1m cash bail

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and his co-accused have been released on a Ksh 1 million cash bail each after denying fraud charges.



Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot said the defence had failed to give compelling reasons to deny the suspects bail.

The other suspects are Daniel Otieno alias General Juma, Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul, and Kennedy Oyoo Mboya.

Cheruiyot has also directed that a Pre-trial conference will be held on 3rd March 2020.

Ealier Cheruiyot dismissed an application by the defence that Echesa should not take plea claiming there is a pending miscellaneous criminal application at JKIA court.

In his ruling, Cheruiyot said the application by the defence had no merit since the miscellaneous application pending at the JKIA court is not related with the case before him.

He said it was clear that detectives had finished investigations over the weekend and were within the law to arraign the suspects in court.

And after taking plea, Echesa alongside the 3 other suspects denied twelve counts in connection with the alleged fake Government firearm tender.

The charges include, conspiracy to commit felony, making a document without authority, obtaining money by false pretence, and attempt to commit a felony.

According to the charge sheet the suspects with intent to defraud and deceive obtained 11.5 million shillings from Kozilowski Stanley Bruno by pretending to be in a position to award him a contact for the supply and delivery of military equipment to the Ministry of Defence.

They are also accused of making false documents among them end user certificate, non-disclosure agreement, notification of award for restricted classified tender, a letter from the Ministry of Defence and an extension of date on notification of award for restricted tender.

The offences are said to have taken place on diverse dates between 2nd October 2019 and 13th February 2020.