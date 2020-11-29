Former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri throws his weight behind BBI

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary and the Service Party of Kenya leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has thrown his weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative saying the document captures the interests of Kenya.

The TSP leader who in recent days was a long time critic of the BBI said that the proposals anchored have also addressed the concerns of Kenyans.

He said the BBI had outlined an irreducible minimum during the launch of the report at Bomas in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Kiunjuri said the proposals included guaranteed minimum returns for farmers, equitable distribution of the national resources (one man one shilling one vote) and non-politicisation of the country’s electoral body – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He said his party has embarked on scrutinizing views from the citizens before making a pronouncement on the position of the party next week.

But Kiunjuri accused some leaders of politicizing BBI and drawing a wedge among Kenyans.

His sentiments were echoed by Laikipia County Deputy Governor John Mwaniki and Laikipia County Speaker Patrick Waigwa who said that the document should first be brought to wanjiku before leaders decide to ride on it for publicity purposes.

The leaders spoke at Nturukuma village during a thanks-giving ceremony of the son to Nanyuki town MCA Veronica Ikunywa who has recovered from a grisly road accident.