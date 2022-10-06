Former DCI Kinoti transferred to PSC

Former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has been moved to Public Service Commission (PSC) following his resignation 10 days ago.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) announced Thursday evening that it had approved the transfer of services for Kinoti with effect from September 27, the day he stepped down.

According to the commission, the transfer does not affect his remuneration package.

“The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for Mr George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from 27th September 2022 until attainment of mandatory retirement age,” said NPSC on Twitter.

It is now up to PSC to redeploy him to any position in the government.

The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for Mr George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal — National Police Service Commission – Kenya (@NPSC_KE) October 6, 2022

Kinoti’s resignation was revealed by President William Ruto while unveiling his Cabinet. He served as the country’s top detective under former President Uhuru Kenyatta since 2018.

The top detective was not in good books with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as such his resignation did not come as a surprise when Ruto team won the August 9 general election.

President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua accused him of being used by the state to weaponize the war on graft during his tenure.

Just this week the DP called Kinoti a drama queen. “We are looking for a professional DCI, not a politician, not a drama queen, not an actor,” Gachagua said.

Kinoti’s deputy Massa Hamisi Salim replaced him in an acting capacity until the position which has since been advertised is filled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...