Former Deputy Auditor General among six arrested over audit software tender

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission-EACC has arrested six people including former and current employees of the Office of the Auditor General over irregular procurement of audit software.

The six are alleged to have purchased the software at a cost of Ksh 100.7 million against the estimated cost of Ksh 18 million.

Former Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia, The director of ICT Justus Ongera, , Anne Mwangi the manager of the IT Department, Directors of Enkei Holdings Desmond Kinuthia, Charles Njuguna and Nelson Kinuthia are in custody over irregular procurement of audit software.

In a press statement the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said the six are among 24 individuals who will be arraigned in court.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had given consent to charge the officers with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other charges include dealing with suspect property and money laundering.

He said the commission has been conducting investigations into allegations of corruption at the Auditor General’s office relating to the irregular purchase of an audit vault software at the cost of Ksh 100.7 million against an estimated value of 18 million.

The commission also directed 10 other officials at the office of the Auditor General to present themselves at Integrity Centre immediately for questioning