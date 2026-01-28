County NewsNEWS

Former deputy head teacher sentenced to 28 years for defilement

By Tom Kimani
A Thika Court has sentenced a former deputy head teacher of a private school in Thika, Kiambu County, to 28 years’ imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl, bringing to an end a year-long manhunt after the convict went into hiding.

The long arm of the law finally caught up with John Kamau, who was arrested on Friday, January 23, at his hideout in Maragua, Murang’a County.

He had been convicted in absentia on December 3, 2025, for the defilement of a minor, an offence committed in 2023.

Following his arrest, Kamau was presented before Senior Principal Magistrate M.L. Nabibya on Monday, who deferred the matter to the original trial court for mention and confirmation of sentence.

The case was subsequently placed before Resident Magistrate Evangelista Kithinji on Tuesday, January 27.

The prosecution informed the court that Kamau had already been convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison in absentia by Senior Resident Magistrate Diana Milimu, after absconding in February 2025, prompting the issuance of warrants of arrest.

The Court observed that Kamau had been at large since February 27, 2025, and that if he was indeed unwell as claimed, he could easily have communicated with the court or security agencies.

“In the court’s view, the accused is merely clutching at straws. The sentence imposed on December 3, 2025, is hereby upheld and shall take effect immediately. The accused shall serve 28 years’ imprisonment, a sentence this court finds lawful and justified,” ruled Magistrate Kithinji.

Kamau was charged in 2023 with the offence of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(4) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. Advocate Karugu Mbugua, representing the victim’s family, described the judgment as sound and precedent-setting, particularly for cases involving the safety and development of children in private schools.

