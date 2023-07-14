Former diplomat, 3 Kenyans sentenced to 80 years for killing Venezuelan Ambassador

A former First Secretary at the Venezuelan Embassy has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Venezuelan ambassador to Kenya Olga Fonsenca.

Dwight Sagaray alongside Ahmed Omido, Alex Sifuna and Moses Kiprotich were found guilty of the offence which occurred 11 years ago. They will each serve 20 years in prison.

Delivering the sentence on Friday, Justice Roselyne Korir noted that the offence committed was serious and called for a custodial sentence.

“I have considered the trial has taken an unduly long period and the accused persons must have undergone mental anguish during the pendency of trial,” Korir said.

Fonseca was found murdered in her Runda residence in Nairobi.

She was strangled to death on July 26, 2012, less than two weeks after arriving in Kenya to head the diplomatic mission.

Olga’s body was found lying on her bed with a wire cord around her neck, hands and legs.

One suspect in the murder Mohamed Ahmed Hassan was never captured and warrants of his arrest remain unexecuted to date.

The prosecution had presented 37 witnesses and produced 39 exhibits that were used to prove the case.