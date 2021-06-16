DP Ruto’s former lawyer Karim Khan sworn in as ICC Chief Prosecutor

British lawyer Karim Khan has been sworn in as the new chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands.

He takes over from Gambia’s Fatou Bensouda, whose nine-year term ended Tuesday.

Khan, who represented Deputy President William Ruto at the Hague-based court, has endeavored to reach out to nations that are not members of the court in his quest to end impunity for atrocities and to try to hold trials in countries where crimes are committed.

“The priority for me, and I believe that’s the principle of the Rome Statute, is not to focus so much on where trials take place, but to ensure that the quest for accountability and inroads on impunity are made,” Khan said after the Oath

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Courtroom

Khan, a national of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, was elected as ICC Prosecutor on 12 February 2021. He will serve for a nine-year term.

Mr Khan took a public oath of office declaring: “I solemnly undertake that I will perform my duties and exercise my powers as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court honourably, faithfully, impartially and conscientiously, and that I will respect the confidentiality of investigations and prosecutions”.

The 51-year-old has years of experience in international courts as a prosecutor, investigator and defense attorney.